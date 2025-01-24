Mathura (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) An argument between a wife and her husband took a gory turn in a village here on Friday, with the husband allegedly biting his wife's lips, following which she started to bleed profusely, and had to undergo 16 stitches at the district hospital, police said.

The wife could not tell police her ordeal verbally, so she wrote about the entire incident on paper. She has filed a complaint of harassment against her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 25, 27 and 28 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

SHO of Magorra Mohit Tomar said the woman, a resident of Nagla Bhuchan, alleged that on Friday evening, when she was working at home, her husband Vishnu came home and started quarrelling without any reason. When she asked him to calm down, he allegedly started beating her.

She further alleged that her husband suddenly bit her lips and she started bleeding profusely. When her sister present at home came to intervene, he allegedly beat her too.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The woman also told police that when she complained about her husband's act to her mother-in-law and brother-in-law, they allegedly abused and beat her.

On learning about the incident, her father took her to police station and filed a complaint against her husband Vishnu, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, police said, adding that she got 16 stitches on her lips.

The SHO said the couple had a fight over some domestic issues.

All the three accused are missing from the house since the incident, the SHO said, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)