Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) An idol of Guru Gorakhnath was allegedly desecrated by unidentified persons at a temple in Ghisukhera village here, triggering protests by villagers, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer D Bajpai said police reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident came to light when locals visited the temple in the morning and found the idol damaged.

According to residents, unidentified persons entered the temple premises late on Tuesday night and desecrated the idol.

Angered by the incident, villagers staged a sit-in protest demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and strict action against them.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, officials said.

A detailed probe is underway.

