New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) IKEA Foundation on Thursday said it has committed an immediate 20 million euro donation for humanitarian assistance for people who have been forcibly displaced by the military action in Ukraine.

This is in response to an emergency appeal from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to scale up its assistance and protection to people affected by conflict in Ukraine.

As of March 3, UNHCR reported that 1 million refugees, mainly women, children, and families, have already fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

“This is a human tragedy. We believe everyone deserves a safe place to call home and we have pledged to do all we can to help the children and families affected by the deadly war,” IKEA Foundation CEO Per Heggenes said in a statement.

UNHCR has been a long-standing partner and they have a proven track record, he added.

“We therefore call on the world's governments, businesses, and philanthropies to join us and increase the relief support for UNHCR and the people fleeing Ukraine,” Heggenes said.

UNHCR urgently requires USD 270 million inside Ukraine for an initial three-month period, and USD 240 million for its regional refugee response for six months.

The UN estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine may need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries in coming months.

