New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday asked state discoms to improve efficiency as distribution is the most critical link in the power sector, which requires an overall investment of Rs 42 lakh crore by 2032.

Addressing the Regional Conference for the Eastern Region States/UTs in Patna, the minister also suggested states consider setting up one nuclear plant in the state.

The distribution sector is the most critical link in the power sector value chain and the power sector requires an estimated Rs 42 lakh crore investment by 2032, he said.

However, it faces challenges due to poor tariff structures, sub-optimal billing and collection, and delayed payments of government department dues and subsidies.

He stressed the importance of reducing the AT&C losses and the gap between Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realised (ARR).

The minister asked states to engage with the Electricity Regulatory Commissions to ensure cost-reflective tariffs and timely issuance of tariff and true-up orders.

He pointed out that distribution utilities should further strive to improve efficiency through expediting infrastructure and smart metering works.

Smart meters have huge potential to transform the way consumers interact with utilities, using data analytics based on AI/ML tools.

States were urged to expedite the installation process of smart meters.

Manohar Lal emphasised that the pre-paid smart meters are a way to ensure the timely release of government department dues.

He asked states to saturate the installation of prepaid smart meters in all government establishments, including government colonies by August 2025 and to complete the installation of smart meters for commercial and industrial consumers and high-load consumers by November 2025.

The minister also assured states of the continuous support of the central government to further strengthen the power sector.

He underscored the importance of cybersecurity in the power sector and spoke about Islanding Schemes as effective measures to prevent power outages owing to cyber incidents and enable the resilience of the grid.

The minister laid emphasis on ensuring resource adequacy and necessary power generation capacity tie-ups.

While formulating resource adequacy plans, states should also ensure a balanced and diversified power generation mix. This should include the addition of nuclear generation capacity with an aim to establish at least one nuclear power project in each state.

India's peak electricity demand is projected to reach 446 GW by 2034–35 and meeting this sustainably requires proactive planning and continued coordination between the Centre, states, and other stakeholders.

He pointed out that states should work towards resolving the issues faced in the development of intra-state transmission projects.

States should explore diverse options for financing, including listing transmission utilities and from multilateral institutions.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, an allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 50-year interest-free loans to support states' capital expenditures has been made to strengthen the transmission infrastructure.

States should promote renewable energy coupled with energy storage systems in order to ensure reliability of power supply, Manohar Lal said.

India is moving towards having an increased share of renewable energy and the same has increased from 32 per cent in 2014 to 49 per cent in April 2025, he added.

He also highlighted the national ambition to achieve 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047.

He also nudged states to reinforce the implementation of Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) mandates and urged them to form dedicated teams for this critical planning.

The minister said India's power system has evolved into a unified national grid, fulfilling the vision of ‘One Nation-One Grid' and underlined the importance of a future-ready, modern, and financially viable power sector to fuel the country's growth.

He noted that India successfully met a peak power demand of 250 GW in May 2024 and 242 GW thus far in 2025.

The peak demand is projected to rise further, reaching approximately 270 GW later this year.

This reflects India's transformation from a power-deficit to a power-sufficient nation.

He outlined the importance of continuous cooperation and coordination between central and state governments in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

