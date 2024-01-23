Bhopal, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said for the first time, the country's coal production is going to cross 1 billion tonne.

India is going to stop the import of substitutable coal from next year, Joshi said at the second State Mining Ministers' Conference here.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

The union minister said there are going to be many difficulties in the coming days as the country will have to do gasification of coal.

"Along with these things (difficulties), as far as coal is concerned, this time we are going to cross production of one billion tonnes. This is happening for the first time... I am assuring the country that we are going to stop the import of all substitutable coal from next year," Joshi said.

Also Read | Explainer on Union Budget of India: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About an Interim Budget.

According to him, like petroleum and natural gas, the mining ministry is also very important for the country's economy to grow and become the third largest in the world.

Further, he said that the mining revenue of Odisha was Rs 5,000 crore in 2013-14 and after the auction was resumed in 2018, it went up to Rs 25,000 crore.

When the Centre liberalised the policies and clearances, the revenue went up to Rs 49,000 crore in 2022-23, he added.

Joshi also said that the prime minister told him to remember that it is a 'sin' to import minerals which are available in the country.

Noting that the world order is changing, Joshi said, India will be at the forefront in the 21st century.

The theme of the conference is 'Mining and Beyond', which had participants from prominent companies of mining, exploration, consultancies and startups.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh was also given the 'Award of Appreciation' for securing first place in the mineral block auction in the country during 2022-23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)