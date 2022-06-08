Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) A majority of people who travel by intercity buses in the country face issues related to punctuality, cleanliness and availability of foods aboard, according to a survey report released on Wednesday.

As many as 79 per cent of the respondents who participated in a survey on intercity travel felt that there is a lack of standardisation in different aspects of bus travel like punctuality, hygiene, provision of food and beverages.

The survey, carried out among 2,800 respondents across 10 cities, was aimed at understanding the needs of this segment of travellers in the country, according to a release.

The study, conducted by NueGo in association with consulting firm Kantar, included multiple bus traveller segments -- premium AC, affordable AC as well as non-AC.

A qualitative survey was also conducted among intercity bus travel stakeholders like private bus operators, offline ticketing agents and online aggregators, it stated.

The study further shows that leisure is the top reason for travel (58 per cent) for travellers across the country with preference given to travelling with family or friends.

