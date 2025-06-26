New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Mumbai-based Invicta Diagnostic on Thursday said it has raised Rs 6 crore from marquee investors in its pre-IPO funding round.

The funding round was led by Grobiz SME Opportunities Fund with participation from prominent angel investors, the company said in a statement.

Invicta Diagnostic provides a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services, including imaging and clinical laboratory. It has seven diagnostic centres and one centralised laboratory across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

It offers comprehensive radiology and pathology solutions under the brand name 'PC Diagnostics'.

