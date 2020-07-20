New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Indian Performing Rights Society on Monday said it has reached an agreement with Facebook, wherein users of the social media platform will be able to use IPRS' music repertoire for video and other social experiences on Facebook and Instagram.

The deal with Facebook will cover licensing and royalties whenever music represented by IPRS is used on Facebook and Instagram, a statement said.

People will now be able to choose music from the IPRS repertoire with thousands of songs to add in their own videos they share on Facebook and Instagram, as well as other social features like Music Stickers on Stories, it added.

Through this association, the artists/members of IPRS would be able to get their music compositions out to millions of people in the country as well as some of the largest communities on Facebook and Instagram in India, it added.

IPRS is a representative body of authors and owners, which includes composers, lyricists and owner publishers of music.

"Music plays an important role in India for sparking people's creative expression. With this agreement, people will be able to access a wide variety of music and discover new scores from hundreds of authors and owners, across various genres in many Indian languages," Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India, said.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, said the partnership will be very beneficial for all members of IPRS and Facebook.

"We are happy that more and more companies are respecting copyright and coming forth to seek proper licenses from IPRS," he added.

