Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to enable at least 2 crore "lakhpati (millionaire) didis" from the self-help group members under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The minister of state for Rural Development was speaking at the inauguration of the popular SARAS Mela here which showcases the best of crafts by rural women self-help groups (SHG).

The SARAS Mela is organised by the Ministry of Rural Development and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). It is an important initiative to support livelihood enhancement support measures, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a release.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to enable at least 2 crore lakhpati didis soon from the now 10-crore strong family of SHG didis of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)," Jyoti said.

DAY-NRLM, a flagship rural poverty alleviation programme of the government of India, is today the world's largest initiative to improve the livelihoods of the rural poor, the release said.

This is the second edition of Saras Ajeevika Mela organised in Gurugram where over 800 women SHGs from across the country are showcasing their handicraft and handloom products along with regional cuisines, it said.

The two-week fair is being held at the Leisure Valley ground in Sector 29 and will continue till November 11 between 11 am and 9:30 pm. Entry to the fair is free.

