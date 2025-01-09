Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday held a comprehensive review of the functioning of all government departments and set two specific timeframes -- 100 days and one year -- to complete various projects, officials said.

The high-level meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesperson said.

During the meeting, each administrative secretary presented a detailed vision document outlining "achievable benchmarks" for the two specific timeframes — 100 days and one year, the spokesperson added.

The deliverables include major policy decisions, projects to be completed, and the launch of new development initiatives.

Chief Minister Abdullah stressed the importance of adhering to strict timelines for project execution, underscoring that timely delivery is key to meeting public expectations and driving development.

Discussions and deliberations were held on strategies to ensure these benchmarks are met efficiently, the officials said.

The chief minister also called for a collective effort from all departments to prioritize transparency, accountability, and swift implementation of plans to achieve these goals within the stipulated timeframes.

Abdullah, who took oath as Chief Minister along with his council of ministers on October 16 last year, will complete 100 days in office on January 16 and one year on October 16, 2025.

