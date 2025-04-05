Jammu, Apr 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday launched a massive five-month-long campaign to combat drug abuse in the Union Territory, a spokesperson said.

The Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign is set to include 6,776 planned events, for which a pool of 5,923 trained resource persons from various departments have been developed through 51 training sessions.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo kicked off the campaign under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan, reaffirming the government's resolve to combat the drugs menace through sustained awareness, rehabilitation and coordination at all administrative levels.

"The Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan is not just a campaign, it is a mission to protect youngsters and secure our future. We must address the root of drug abuse while ensuring that affected individuals receive timely counselling, support and rehabilitation," he said.

As part of the formal launch, Dulloo unveiled several initiatives, including the campaign's official web portal to provide a centralised interface for awareness activities and real-time updates.

Chairing a high-level review meeting following the launch, the chief secretary assessed preparedness of the departments for the extensive campaign to be rolled out in every panchayat, urban local body, academic institutions and major public spaces.

He directed the district administrations to ensure inclusive public participation, stressing that the quality of content and delivery must be of the highest standards.

"This effort requires sincerity, empathy and innovation. Districts may deploy mobile IEC vans, send personalised messages to the participants and create immersive awareness models that resonate with the local population," Dulloo said.

The chief secretary emphasised that awareness was only the beginning and rehabilitation and counselling must follow as essential support pillars.

