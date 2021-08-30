Phulbani (Odisha), Aug 30 (PTI) Janmastami was observed as 'Atmahuti Divas' (life sacrifice day) peacefully at the ashrams established by slain VHP leader Swami Laxamananda Saraswati in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday.

Saraswati, who was gunned down along with his four disciples during celebration of Janmastami festival on August 23, 2008, by miscreants, had established two ashrams at Jalespeta and Chakapada in Kandhamal, where he had been imparting education and lifestyle techniques to tribals till his death.

Saraswati was killed at Jalespeta ashram and his death anniversary is observed as 'Atmahuti Divas' by his disciples and VHP supporters.

His killing had sparked a large-scale communal violence in the state where as many as 38 people in Kandhamal and six more in other places, were killed.

As many as 4,956 houses and 229 churches and prayer cottages were vandalized in 2008 and 2009 which had rendered 25,000 people homeless.

“We have made adequate security arrangements at both the ashrams and vulnerable areas and the festival was observed peacefully,” sub-divisional police officer of Baliguda, Manoj Pujari told PTI.

All religious congregations and assemblies are prohibited under the COVID-19 guidelines in the district. Therefore there was no procession or other activities, the police officer said.

The festival was also celebrated peacefully in other parts of the state with people offering pujas at different temples. Special rituals were held at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on the occasion.

