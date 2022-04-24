Jamshedpur, Apr 24 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was on Sunday forwarded to 14 days of judicial custody for allegedly raping a girl in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, a day after he had allegedly raped the minor in Tetuldanga village.

A special police team, formed soon after the victim's family lodged a police complaint, raided the accused person's house in the same village, and arrested him.

The police have started a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the girl's statement, the police said.

