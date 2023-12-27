Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved solarisation of 4,000 agri water pumps, in a move aimed at harnessing solar energy for agricultural purposes.

The administrative council of the Union Territory in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave its approval for solarisation of 4,000 individual grid-connected agricultural pumps. Chief Secretary Atal Dullo also attended the meeting.

The move is part of the Pradhan Mantri Kissan Urja Suraksha Evam Uthaan Mahaabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, encompassing grid-connected solar power plants with a capacity ranging from 1 kilo Watt to 15 kW, an official spokesperson said.

Farmers participating in the scheme will be able to utilise solar power generated by these installations to fulfil their irrigation requirements, the spokesperson said.

Besides, surplus solar power can be sold to distribution companies (discoms) and they will be obligated to compensate farmers based on the tariff set by the Jammu and Kashmir State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JKSERC).

Apart from reducing pollution, the solarisation of agriculture pumps aims to offer farmers a reliable source of irrigation through solar-powered pumps, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the initiative is designed to mitigate revenue losses incurred by discoms that currently subsidise irrigation pumps at Rs 0.66 per unit of electricity, against the average tariff of Rs 3.50 for each unit.

