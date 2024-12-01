Latest News | JSW MG Motor India Sales Up 20 Pc in Nov at 6,019 Units

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Sunday reported 20 per cent rise in wholesales at 6,019 units in November 2024 as compared to the same month last year.

The company's electric crossover utility vehicle Windsor continues with its strong performance for the second month in a row with 3,144 wholesale units, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) account for a substantial 70 per cent of the total monthly sales, it added.

"This underscores the position of NEVs as a significant contributor to the company's overall revenue," it said.

