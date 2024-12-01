Skoda Kylaq booking is set to open tomorrow in India, and the company is expected to reveal its price. Skoda Auto India will introduce its compact SUV, Kylaq, in India. The booking for the 2024 Skoda Kylaq will open on December 2, 2024, and the company will likely introduce this model under INR 10 lakh. More details about the upcoming 4-metre sub-SUV will be revealed tomorrow. It will compete against cars like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon in the small SUV segment. Kia Syros Set To Launch on December 19, 2024; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details of Upcoming Compact SUV.

Skoda Kylaq Bookings to Open on December 2, 2024

Get behind the scenes of The Kylaq Story! From the high-energy shoot to capturing every angle of this game-changing sub-4m SUV, witness the magic, action, precision, and power behind every frame. Bookings open, 4 pm tomorrow.#SkodaKylaq #SkodaIndiaNewEra pic.twitter.com/EYkxyYyN9w — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) December 1, 2024

