New Delhi, November 30: Kia Syros is an upcoming compact SUV from the Hyundai-owned Kia. Besides sharing the teasers, the South Korean automaker did not share any updates about its forthcoming model. The Syros SUV was expected to be placed early between the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. However, many reports have recently shared details about the expected specifications and features of the upcoming Kia Syros.

As per expectations, the Kia Syros is expected to include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car's engine is expected to be mated with a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, DCT, IMT, and AT. These engine options are said to be similar to those of the Kia Sonet. It may also include other features like LED headlights, LED DRLs, roof rails, flush-fitting door handles, and L-shaped LED taillights.

Besides these expected features, the reports suggested that the upcoming Kia Syros would be similar in design to the Kia Sonet. They said that the Kia EV9 and Kia Carnival would inspire the styling details of the compact SUV. Moreover, the other comfort features include a wireless charger, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags, ABS, ESC and ADAS features. Audi Q7 Facelift Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Luxury SUV From Audi.

The details are expected unless the company confirms it ahead of the launch. Design-wise, it would be different than the Kia's Sonet and Seltos models. However, some styling elements of the car could resemble the mentioned models. This compact SUV would rival other models, including Nissan Magnite, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Fronx and others in the segment.

