New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Thursday said it has issued commercial papers worth Rs 90 crore.

Tenure of the instrument is 53 days and date of maturity is January 18, 2021, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,399; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

Commercial paper is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of a promissory note. It was introduced in India in 1990 to enable highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowings and to provide an additional instrument to investors.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences closed at Rs 719 per scrip on BSE, up 1.38 per cent from its previous close.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas Avatar From Leaked Set Pics Is The Stuff That Haunts Vidya Bagchi’s Nightmares.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)