Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Kaspersky on Monday said it has tied up with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) for collaboration in the area of cyber security.

The two partners intend to work together for creating a safe and secure cyber space in the country, an official statement said, pointing to sharing of technical information, threat intelligence and data feeds to enhance information security in India as among the primary objectives of the partnership.

* * RBL Bank chooses AWS for cloud computing services

Private sector lender RBL Bank has chosen to avail cloud computing services from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the US-headquartered company said on Monday.

The lender has migrated more than 60 applications to AWS, including retail assets, branch and business banking operations, human resources, and customer-facing websites from its on-premises data center to AWS, and plans to add 25 more, as per an official statement.

* * Cargill announces science & technology scholarship for 10 Indian students

Cargill India on Monday said it will be giving a scholarship of USD 2,500 per year to 10 Indian students for academic pursuits in science and technology for two years.

The students have been selected from Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay, Delhi and Gandhinagar, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru and Lady Shri Ram College for Women, as per an official statement.

