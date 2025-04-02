Hubballi (Karnataka), Apr 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old paramedical college student attempted suicide by consuming pills after allegedly being harassed and blackmailed with her photographs by an acquaintance, police said on Wednesday.

Following the incident on Tuesday, the 23-year-old accused, who was previously in a relationship with her, was arrested, they added.

The matter came to light when the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) informed the Vidyanagar police station about the woman's suicide attempt, police said.

According to police, the second-year student attempted suicide in her women's hostel after enduring constant "harassment and blackmail".

Citing a preliminary inquiry, a senior police officer stated that the woman and the accused were previously in a relationship. However, after their breakup, he allegedly began harassing and blackmailing her with her photographs.

"The woman's parents filed a complaint accusing the suspect of physical assault, mental harassment, and blackmail using her photographs and messages. Both the woman and the accused hail from Kundgol town, but for the past few months, he had been trying to harass her," the senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested. The case will be investigated thoroughly, he added.

The woman is now out of danger, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

