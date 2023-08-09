Mangaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman, who was known for her expertise in climbing coconut trees and plucking coconuts, died Wednesday after falling from a tree while working, at Punchappady village in Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

The deceased is identified as Suchitra. She leaves behind husband and two children.

Suchitra had received several honours from various organisations in recognition of her expertise in climbing coconut trees.

