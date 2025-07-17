Kannur (Kerala), Jul 17 (PTI) A woman convicted in sensational Bhaskara Karanavar murder case, was released from the jail on Thursday after she was granted sentence remission by the government, officials said.

Sherin, the daughter-in-law of the victim, had been serving her sentence at the Women's Prison and Correctional Home here.

The state's Home Department issued the release order on Tuesday, stating that her remaining jail term had been officially remitted after a detailed review.

The release follows Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's approval of the state Cabinet's recommendation to free Sherin early.

Sherin was on parole at the time and was formally released from Kannur Women's Prison at around 4 pm, they said.

She was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 along with three others on charges including murder.

Karanavar (65), who had returned from the US to Chengannur in Alappuzha district and had been staying with his son's family, was found murdered in the house in November 2009.

