Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) B K Birla Group flagship company Kesoram Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on account of high interest cost and other expenses.

The Kolkata-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 6 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operation during the July-September quarter was at Rs 842 crore, up from Rs 649 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated interest cost during the period under review was Rs 128 crore as against Rs 77 crore in the September quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

The total expenses was at Rs 864 crore as compared to Rs 662 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 339 crore in the April-September period of the current fiscal as against Rs 234 crore in the first half of FY21.

It sold 3.47 million tonnes of cement during the current half-year, up from 2.20 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

