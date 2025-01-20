Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand in fresh-commerce, KisanKonnect on Monday said it has raised USD 4.5 million (about Rs 38.94 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Mistry Ventures.

The round also saw significant participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai and prominent family offices, reinforcing investor confidence in KisanKonnect's innovative approach to fresh produce supply chains, KisanKonnect said in a statement.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

The company also saw investment from Bollywood actor and ace fitness icon Shilpa Shetty.

With this new investment, KisanKonnect aims to further strengthen its tech infrastructure, scale operations and expand its presence in key urban markets.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

*** CtrlS Datacenters to set up datacentre park in Hyderabad * CtrlS Datacenters on Monday announced plans to set up a new Datacentre Park in the upcoming Chandanvelly Industrial Park near Hyderabad.

The 40-acre campus will house multiple AI-ready, interconnected datacentre buildings with a potential capacity of over 600 MW IT load, designed for hyperscale and enterprise requirements, a company statement said.

CtrlS Datacenters currently manages three facilities in Hyderabad - one situated in HITEC City and two in Gachibowli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)