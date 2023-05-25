New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a more than four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 120.8 crore for the March 2023 quarter on higher income.

Its net profit was Rs 26.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income also jumped over two-fold to Rs 804.42 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 380.99 crore a year ago, the Pune-based company said in a regulatory filing.

During the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 111.84 crore from Rs 84.85 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,521.02 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,136.50 crore in 2021-22.

