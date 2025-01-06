Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Monday launched a Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund.

The new scheme, which is open for subscription till January 20, comprises 250 companies ranked 251st to 500th within the Nifty 500 Index Universe and offers diversification by including a wide range of sectors and themes, as per a statement. **** *Winzo ties up with Tata Memorial Hospital

Social gaming company Winzo on Monday announced a tie-up with Tata Memorial Hospital, under which its 200 million users can help raise resources for combating cancer.

Under the 'Play to Prevent Cancer' initiative, users can contribute to setting up the country's first genetic counselling and testing lab, as per a statement.

