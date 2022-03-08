Latur, Mar 8 (PTI) Latur Zilla Parishad officials were felicitated at a function in Mumbai on Tuesday for setting up 1,000 'Happy Home' anganwadis, officials said.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

They said Latur ZP president Rahul Kendre, chief executive officer Abhinav Goyal, Women and Child Welfare chairperson Jyoti Rathod were felicitated at the event, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Women and Child Welfare Development Minister Yashomati Thakur.

Also Read | Apple's New iPad Air Likely To Come With Silicon M1 Processor: Report.

These anganwadis, with facilities like LED TVs and toys, have been set up during the COVID-19 pandemic under the state government's Integrated Child Development Services Scheme, an official said.

Kendre and Goyal said the feat had been achieved due to the hard work of officials as well as people who were part of the day to day operations of these facilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)