New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) FMCG major HUL on Thursday said its independent director Leo Puri has resigned due to an increase in his board commitments including his proposed appointment on the board of a global entity.

Puri's resignation will be effective from June 30, 2025, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

Leo Puri has tendered his resignation "due to an increase in his board commitments including his proposed appointment on the board of a global entity and the overboarding criteria for Independent Directors as prescribed under the European Corporate Governance requirements," it said.

Consequent to his resignation from the Board, he shall also cease to be the Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, ESG Committee and Independent Committee and a Member of the Audit Committee of the company, said HUL.

Besides HUL, Puri is also on the board of pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Fortis Healthcare as an independent director.

He is also the Chairperson of Fortis Healthcare.

Puri was appointed as an independent director on the board of HUL on October 12, 2018 and was later reappointed on October 12, 2023.

