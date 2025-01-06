Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated a newly constructed lift that will connect Middle Bazaar with Mall Road on Monday.

The lift has been constructed under the Shimla Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 1.77 crores and will be operated and maintained by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) for a time period of next five years.

The lift will prove to be very beneficial for tourists as well as senior citizens and will also help in boosting the local business activities, the minister said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Singh said options to connect the Cart Road with the bypass road at various places are being explored so that smooth movement of traffic can be ensured on it.

Singh further said that ducting of electric wires and cables, fibre and telecommunication cables will be done between Chhota Shimla and Mall Road "on the lines of foreign countries" to get rid of messy wires.

The minister said that the ropeway in Shimla that is also being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,600 crores will be ready in the next few years and added that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Shimla Municipal Corporation to construct a mini mall in Sabzi Mandi. He said that the mall will accommodate all offices of the corporation besides several shops.

The mall will also have separate facilities for senior citizens, he added.

