Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) Livelihood platform for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Atypical Advantage on Tuesday announced 100 per cent summer placements of students under a collaborative effort with management institutes IIM Bangalore and IIM Trichy.

The company, India's largest livelihood platform for PwD, said that despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions and hiring slowdown across companies, it saw increased participation from firms to hire top talent with disabilities from premium B-Schools.

"Industry leaders like Nestle, PhonePe, HDFC ERGO, Brookfield, Axis Bank, EY, Godrej Agrovet, Anarock, Lpoint Advisors, RingCentral and Bindwel have emerged as top recruiters, providing promising opportunities to students with disabilities," Vineet Saraiwala, founder and CEO of Atypical Advantage said.

"We are also in discussions with all the other IIMs and working towards facilitating a seamless placement process for their students," he said.

Saraiwala said for years, a core concern for people with disabilities has been getting equal employment opportunities and earning a respected livelihood.

"My summer placement at Nestle is not just a career victory for me but also a testament to overcoming the unique challenges faced by persons with disabilities in the competitive world," Jappanjot Singh, an IIM Bangalore student with autism, said.

