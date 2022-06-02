Coimbatore (TN) June 2 (PTI) The city-based LMW Machine Tool Division, India's finest CNC machine manufacturing company, on Thursday launched two new machines at INTEC 22 Exhibition, which began here.

JG 50-High Speed-Compact Vertical Machining Centre is a high productivity, compact high-speed moving column vertical machining center (VMC), that is poised to meet the high volume and high accuracy requirements of the modern industry, a company press release said.

Another machine LF20C Twin G is a high productivity turning machine or commonly called a Chucker, has dual spindles and dual turrets which means 2 CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Turning Centers combined into one machine. This helps in reduction of investment, floor space, manpower and cycle time for component production.

In addition, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) is showcasing three new products, including the J5 vertical machining centre suitable for all types of material cutting from aluminum to inconel for industries such as auto, aerospace, die and mould, the release said.

The exhibition is taking place at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore and will go on till 6 June.

