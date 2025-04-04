New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro on Friday announced the incorporation of an arm L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd for the development of green hydrogen projects.

In a filing to the BSE, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said, "L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd (LTGEK) on April 4, 2025."

Hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water and powered by renewable energy, which is known as green hydrogen, is considered a clean, flexible and versatile energy carrier that can also help address the tension between energy supply and climate change.

"L&T Green Energy Kandla is formed for the purpose of development of green hydrogen and its derivatives (including green ammonia, etc) projects and to carry out other related business activities," the filing said.

Construction giant Larsen & Toubro had earlier commissioned its first green hydrogen plant in Gujarat.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27-billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across several countries.

