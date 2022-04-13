Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday said the state will organise an auto show from April 28-30.

The first-ever 'Madhya Pradesh Auto Show 2022' will be held at the Super Corridor Square near Indore airport and National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur near Bhopal.

"Madhya Pradesh is all set to play a pivotal role in the economic development of 21st century India," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as having said in a statement.

"Progressive policies, business-friendly environment and proactive government is moving the state on a fast growth trajectory. I urge the investor community to be a part of this fascinating story," the chief minister said.

Chouhan will inaugurate the show and engage with industry leaders in a session focused on 'automobile industry driving India's economic growth'.

In order to engage the potential buyers and investors, the state government has also prepared a host of activities like superbike and vintage car rally at Pithampur's NATRAX.

Over 2,000 guests from different parts of the country are expected to be part of the event which is being organised by the state government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

Madhya Pradesh houses auto clusters at Pithampur near Indore and Mandideep near Bhopal having present of more than 30 original equipment manufacturers and 200 auto component manufacturers, employing around 200,000 technical professionals.

NATRAX is Asia's largest state-of-the art automotive testing facility with 14 types of test tracks, five labs and seven buildings developed over 3,000 acres of land under the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project of the central government.

