Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested from Mumbai while his four accomplices are on the run for allegedly cheating a businessman from Thane district of Maharashtra of Rs 2 crore under the pretext of doubling the money, police said on Sunday.

The accused persons showed the victim a bogus email and documents in the name of an international bank to gain his trust, an official said.

However, they never paid the promised money and also refused to return Rs 2 crore, following which the businessman approached the police, he said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway.

