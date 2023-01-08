Palghar, Jan 8 (PTI) A boy drowned while swimming in a well at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra Getting More Response in Northern India, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

The incident took place in Parastal village, where a group of five boys from Boisar had gone for swim in the well, an official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees to Get 4% DA Hike Before Republic Day 2023? Check Latest News Updates Here.

Four of the boys came out safely, while one is feared drowned, he said, adding that a search is on for the missing boy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)