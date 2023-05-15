Thane, May 15 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Thane of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman during a fight with his estranged wife in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Unique ID Number Mandatory for Doctors in India: Know All About National Medical Register, Who Can Enroll and Required Qualifications.

The accused and his wife were staying separately due to differences between them.

Also Read | How To Find Lost Phone? Step-by-Step Guide on How To Track, Block and Unblock Your Lost or Stolen Smartphone Using sancharsaathi.gov.in Portal.

On Sunday night, the man visited his wife who lived with the victim in Diva area, he said.

However, the couple got into a fight around 3 am. The man pulled out a knife and attacked his wife. When the victim tried to save her, the accused stabbed her to death, the official said.

After being alerted by locals, police arrested the man from Diva and admitted his wife to a hospital, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)