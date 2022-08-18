Nashik, Aug 18 (PTI) With the addition of 42 coronavirus positive cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Thursday, its overall infection count has now reached 4,80,911, health officials said.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 Tipped To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,903, they said.

Also Read | HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 120 Apprentice Posts, Apply at hal-india.co.in; Check Details Here.

The district's recovery count stood at 4,71,637 and 15 of these patients recuperated on Thursday.

There are now 371 active cases in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)