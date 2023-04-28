Nashik, Apr 28 (PTI) With the addition of eight new coronavirus cases, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,83,001 on Friday, an official said.

While the toll remained unchanged at 8,904, the count of recoveries rose to 4,74,035 after five patients were discharged during the day, he said.

The district is now left with 62 active cases, the official added.

