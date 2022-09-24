Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old worker was found dead on Saturday on the premises of an industrial unit in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The worker, identified as Sunil Yadav, was found hanging by the ceiling in the yard, a Manpada police station official said.

Police found no suicide note, the official said, adding that investigation is on.

