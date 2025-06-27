Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has bagged a housing society redevelopment project at Mulund in Mumbai, and it is expecting a revenue of about Rs 1,250 crore from this upcoming property.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has been appointed as the "preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai".

The project spans across a 3.08-acre land parcel and has an estimated development value of about Rs 1,250 crore, it added.

The company's development footprint spans 41.11 million square ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It also has more than 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its industrial & warehousing parks across four locations.

