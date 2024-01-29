Palghar, Jan 29 (PTI) An undertrial escaped from Palghar police station on Monday evening, an official said.

He identified the escapee as Rahul Sonar (32), who was arrested in a cheating case connected to compensation for land acquired for the Mumbai Vadodara expressway project, the official said.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2023 Result Out at upsssc.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Results Released, Know Steps To Check Scores.

While senior police officials were attending a programme of the district guardian minister, Sonar got out of the cell to answer nature's call and then fled, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)