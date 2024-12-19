Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was brutally beaten to death after an altercation with a person in Athai village here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim, Mona, had an altercation with Buddhan.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

Buddhan who allegedly attacked Mona with an iron rod and killed him, the brother alleged.

Additional SP (Crime) Prashant Kumar told reporters that a case has been registered against Buddhan under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS and he has been arrested.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

The iron rod used in the crime has also been recovered, he added, adding that a detailed probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)