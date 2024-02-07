Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) A man was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment for attacking a woman with a knife here in 2019, police said.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused, and added that in case he fails to pay the fine, he will have to face an additional jail time of one year, police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

According to police, on April 19, 2019, a man attacked a woman with a knife with the intention to kill her in Sector 18 area of the city.

The woman was injured badly in the incident and an FIR was registered on her complaint under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (murder attempt) of the IPC, they said.

Police arrested the accused, Jharsa village resident Pritam, the next day and later he was sent into judicial custody.

