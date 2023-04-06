Palghar, Apr 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested for alleged involvement in a murder that took place in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

He had attacked Atul Tandel with a sharp weapon on March 30 over a long-standing dispute, killing the latter instantly, the official said.

"He was arrested from a jungle in Dahanu on April 3. Further probe is underway," Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

