Mangaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) The Cyber, Economic offences and Narcotic (CEN) crime police here have arrested a youth for posting derogatory comments on a Hindu God on Instagram.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Salman (22) from Kulshekar in the city, police sources said.

The accused has been charged under Sections 67 of the IT Act and 153(A) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code in the case registered at the CEN police station on Thursday.

He was later produced before the 7th JMFC court and remanded to judicial custody, the sources said.

