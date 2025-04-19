Amroha (UP) Apr 19 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his nine-year-old cousin sister in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused, a 20-year-old man, raped his minor cousin on Friday evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said.

According to the complaint, the incident took place when the accused took his cousin sister from her home to a forest on the pretext of protecting straw lying open in a field from strong winds.

Per the complaint, he raped the girl in the forest.

When the victim told her ordeal to her family members, the police were informed about the incident. The girl was taken to the nearest private hospital, where the victim is undergoing treatment.

The SP said that police have registered a case under the relevant sections and legal proceedings are underway.

