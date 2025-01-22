Nuh, Jan 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman for over eight months, police said on Wednesday.

The accused also forced the 30-year-old woman to engage in physical relations with his friend, they said, adding that the other accused is at large.

According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Mukund alias Pappi, who lives in Nuh. He was friends with the woman's husband and taking advantage of the friendship, the accused kept coming and going to their house.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that about eight months ago, when her husband was not at home, the accused jumped over the wall of the house and entered inside. At that time, she had gone to the bathroom to take a bath and the accused secretly recorded a video of her.

The accused then raped the woman several times by threatened to post the video on social media. Mukund also recorded several videos of her while sexually assaulting her, the woman alleged.

For about eight months, the accused has been blackmailing and raping her and forced her to have physical relations with his friend, she alleged.

The woman said that she was unable to bear the torture any further and informed her husband and later a police complaint was lodged against the accused.

An FIR was registered against the accused and his friend under relevant sections of the BNS at City police station, Nuh and police arrested the main accused Tuesday, said police.

"We have taken the accused on one-day police remand after he was produced before a court here on Wednesday. We have to recover his mobile phone. We are also conducting raids to nab another accused," said inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of City police station, Nuh.

