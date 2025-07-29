Kota, Jul 29 (PTI) An elderly man was killed and his son was injured when their kutcha house collapsed due to rain in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Khemraj Meena (70), a resident of Jhad village under the Budadeet police station area, they said.

Khemraj was sitting on a cot in his house when one of the walls of the house collapsed on him around 1 pm. His son Dhanraj, who was nearby, was hit by a cement sheet, but he escaped with minor injuries, said Station House Officer (SHO) Raghuveer Singh.

Khemraj was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, he said.

