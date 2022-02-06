Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) A man was duped of Rs 46.12 lakh allegedly by a person who promised to get a Rs 4.5 crore loan sanctioned for him, police said on Sunday.

A Bajaj Nagar police station official said Rohit Bhayaji Madwar (45) first took Rs 14.08 lakh from victim Dinesh Damodar Marsettiwar as "stamp duty" for the loan and then another Rs 32.04 lakh as various processing fees.

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

