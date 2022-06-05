Palghar, Jun 5 (PTI) A 31-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who was wanted in a murder case was arrested in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Nasir Safate, who has been on run for allegedly killing the husband of the woman he was in a relationship with in Basti, was nabbed from Sativali near Vasai.

The accused and the woman had dumped the body in a well in their village near Basti, an official said.

A case of murder was registered by the Basti police against Safate and the woman.

Vasai Police are coordinating with their counterparts in UP to hand over the arrested accused, the official added.

